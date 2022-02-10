Machhrehta (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that no other party apart from the BJP has the courage to show a report card of the work they have undertaken, while other "dynastic parties" merely make tall promises and work only for their self-interest.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Machhrehta, Nadda said, "There should only be one basis for choosing a party or a leader, that is, the work done by the party in the past that will decide on what it will do ahead. Those who done good work in the past will work well in the future too. No political party has the courage to keep the report card of what they have done. If there is any party that dares to do so, it is only the BJP."

Nadda pointed out that the the economy of UP was at no 2 in the country. "In the last five years, we have opened 10 universities, 77 colleges,28 engineering colleges, and provided jobs to 4.5 lakh people. Today UP has the highest no of medical colleges. BJP means development," Nadda said.

Terming "dynastic parties" dangerous for the country, the BJP national president said that such parties do not think outside their own self interest and only BJP is committed to development.

"BJP is a party of ideology that is committed to development. All the remaining parties are dynastic parties. They do not think outside their parties. These dynastic parties are dangerous for the country."

Hitting out at Congress for its "dynasty", Nadda said that the Indian National Congress has neither remained Indian nor has it remained National.

"Indian National Congress has neither remained National nor has it remained Indian. Irt has not remained National because it is not everywhere in the country now. And it has not remained Indian either. It has only remained a party of brother and sister. It is only the BJP that is the national party. It is only the BJP that can say that we did what we said and what we are saying, we will do."

Nadda also mentioned about the ambitious Swacch Bharat Abhiyan of the Central government, about which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced from the Red Fort during his address to the nation on Independence Day in 2014.

Slamming the Opposition for "mocking" the Prime Minister for the same, Nadda said that cleanliness was the mission of Mahatma Gandhi and no other Gandhi (referring to Congress) talked about it ever after him.

"Swacch Bharat Mission was talked about by my Mahatma Gandhi. No person who took the name of Gandhi talked about cleanliness drive. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Swacch Bharat Mission from Red Fort in 2014, the Congress and Samajwadi Party mocked him. PM Modi made 11 crore toilets that gave respect to the women of this country. In UP, nearly 2 crore toilets were built," he said.

Polling for the first phase of Assembly elections is underway in Uttar Pradesh to decide the fate of 623 candidates on 58 assembly seats.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

