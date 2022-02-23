Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza after casting his vote for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday said that today under the BJP government, UP is crime and terrorism free, adding that BJP will form the government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today UP is crime and terrorism free. Everyone feels safe. People are getting jobs. We've made UP economy no 2 and will also make it No 1 and people are voting for that. We are forming the government."

Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies at 7 AM on Wednesday.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

Besides UP, polling for assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand has recently concluded. Manipur will go to the polls in two phases- on February 28 and March 5.

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

