India News | 'UP Power Corporation Employees to Observe Monday as Black Day to Protest Electricity Amendment Bill'

Mathura, May 30 (PTI) Thousands of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation employees will observe a country-wide "Black Day" on Monday in protest against the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, which is feared to trigger a steep hike in power tarrif, said an office bearer of the UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh on Saturday.

The UP electricity department employees, including engineers and other workers, will observe the "Black Day" along with over 15 lakh electricity department employees of various states, said the engineers' body general secretary Prabhat Singh.

Also Read | Uttrakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj's Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19; Minister, 40 Others Quarantined.

Terming the bill as "anti-farmer" and "anti-domestic consumer", Singh said the Bill paves the way for privatisation of the entire power sector in the country.

After its passage, the farmers will have to pay a monthly power tarrif of Rs five to six thousands, while domestic consumers, will have to pay at least Rs eight to ten thousands a month on consumption of up to 300 units of power.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Balakote & Mendhar of Poonch District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)