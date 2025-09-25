Mathura (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

President Murmu will also visit Sudama Kuti, Vrindavan and perform darshan and pooja at Shri Krishna Janmsthan, Mathura.

Earlier, on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu graced the Award Ceremony of the 64th National Exhibition of Art as the chief guest in New Delhi. The President presented awards to 20 outstanding artists for their exceptional contributions to the visual arts, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The event was also attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Vivek Aggarwal, and Nand Lal Thakur, Vice Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu congratulated all the award winners and expressed confidence that their work would inspire other artists. She observed that "in Indian tradition, art has long been regarded as a spiritual practice. Art is not only a medium of aesthetic appreciation but also a powerful tool for enriching our cultural heritage and fostering a more sensitive society."

She appreciated that artists are using their vision and imagination to present the image of a new India.

Highlighting the importance of supporting artists financially, the President welcomed the Lalit Kala Akademi's initiative of putting artworks up for sale for the first time, which generated over Rs 1 crore. She said, "This will provide financial support to artists and strengthen our creative economy. Art lovers must not only appreciate the artworks but also take them home. We must all work together to strengthen India's identity as both an economic and cultural power."

According to the release, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, remarked that "art is the reflection of a nation's identity. Supporting art and artists strengthens our national spirit and consciousness." (ANI)

