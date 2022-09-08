Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): A family in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the principal of Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College thrashed their child who is a student of class eight.

Following the complaint, the district administration has constituted a probe to look into the matter.

Also Read | International Literacy 2022 Date & Significance: Know History, Theme of the Year and Ways To Celebrate This Day Highlighting the Importance of Literacy.

According to the District Magistrate of Shamli, the family has alleged that the principal thrashed the child in such a way that he received fractures.

"A family alleged that the principal of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College thrashed their child studying in Class 8th. The child has fractures and the medical reports also suggest the same," said Jasjit Kaur, Shamli DM.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy-Led Cabinet Clears 57 Key Proposals Worth Rs 1,26,748 Crore.

The DM further announced that she has constituted a team to probe into the matter within two days. "I'm constituting a team of SDM, CO and DRS to probe the matter within two days," Kaur added.

She further announced that strict action will be taken against the principal if he was found guilty.

"The family also said that 2-3 such incidents have happened before. The probe committee will look into this as well," Kaur said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)