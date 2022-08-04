Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old clerk at the Public Works Department headquarters here was found dead in his office early on Thursday, police said.

Deceased Vipin Singh, a native of Pratapgarh district, was a junior clerk. As he did not return home on Wednesday, his wife Sapna and relatives reached the PWD office, where they found his body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said.

She said the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation initiated.

Police sources said prima facie, there were no injury marks on Singh's body. They also said the police recovered liquor bottles from the office.

