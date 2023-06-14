Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Three children and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel drowned in the Ganges at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, while they were taking a bath, police said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place at Phaphamau Ghat.

Also Read | Delhi Elevated Road Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Dwarka Expressway Link Road Collapses Near National Highway 8, Man Killed.

Upon receiving information, personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and RAF reached the spot and fetched the bodies from the river after prolonged efforts. According to the police, the RAF jawan identified as Umesh Kumar had gone to take a bath in the River Ganga at Phaphamau Ghat. He was accompanied by his children- Vivek and Sweety- and his neighbour's child Abhinav.

According to police the children slipped deeper into water while playing and started to down and seeing this Umesh rushed to rescue them but he was unable to handle the strong current of the water and got swept away. All four died, police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Senthil Balaji Arrest by ED: 'DMK Cannot Be Cowed Down by Intimidations', Says MK Stalin After Enforcement Directorate Arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)