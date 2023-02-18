Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18: (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar has received an investment worth Rs 18,693 crore through the recently held Global Investors Summit (UPGIS 2023), an official said on Saturday.

"The districts of Western Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the first choice for entrepreneurs investing in MSMEs with Gautam Buddh Nagar topping the list with a total of 392 MoUs worth Rs 18,693 crore signed," an official statement said.

The investors will be setting up EV manufacturing plants, industrial parks, packaging and automobile parts units.

Agra is second on the list with 78 MoUs worth Rs 13,543 crore signed while Ghaziabad is third with 2266 MoUs worth Rs 12,887 crores. Besides, 396 MoUs of Rs 10,542 crore has been signed for the Meerut district.

It further said that the Yogi Adityanath government has signed 8,829 MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore in the MSME sector, which will create 18 lakh jobs.

"60 per cent investment has been received for the top 10 districts of the state," it said.

"The Yogi Government has also signed 212 MoUs of Rs 5,404 crore for Varanasi, the cultural city of the state, whereas 132 investment deals worth Rs 5090 crore have been signed for Moradabad and 322 MoUs worth Rs 4,587 crore for Kanpur Nagar in the MSME sector. Furthermore, 208 MoUs worth Rs 4,558 crore for Lucknow," it added.

According to the government, 196 MoUs worth Rs 4,224 crore for Aligarh, and 208 MoUs of Rs 3,926 crore for Hapur have also been signed.

A total of 4,403 MoUs have been signed in the state for the top 10 districts through which an investment of Rs 83,454 crore is proposed. This investment constitutes more than 60 per cent of the total MoUs.

As per the statement, MoUs have also been signed for investment in districts of the religious importance of the state.

"An investment of Rs 5,404 crore is proposed for Varanasi, Rs 1,764 crore for Gorakhpur, Rs 1,050 crore for Mathura, Rs 1,020 crore for Prayagraj, Rs 826 crore for Chitrakoot and Rs 611 crore for Ayodhya in the MSME sector,' it added.

Bundelkhand, which was once recognized as one of the underdeveloped regions of the state, has also emerged as a favourite destination for investment due to the efforts of the Yogi government, attracting an investment of Rs 826 crore through 126 MoUs for Chitrakoot, and Rs 760 crore through 58 MoUs for Mahoba.

Besides, 45 MoUs worth Rs 476 crores have been signed for Jhansi, 52 MoUs worth Rs 370 crores for Banda, 30 MoUs of Rs 318 crores for Hamirpur, 28 MoUs of Rs 292 crores for Lalitpur, and 16 MoUs worth Rs 188 crores for Jalaun (16 MoUs). Altogether, 355 MoUs have been signed for an investment of Rs 3,230 crore in these districts of Bundelkhand. (ANI)

