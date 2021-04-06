Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,924 on Tuesday with 30 more people succumbing to the disease while 5,928 fresh cases in a day pushed the infection tally to 6,39,928.

In view of the recent surge in daily coronavirus cases in the state capital, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has stopped physical hearing of cases and decided to conduct hearing of only urgent matters through video conferencing.

As of now, the decision is for this whole week.

Of the 30 COVID-19 deaths reported in a day in Uttar Pradesh, seven were reported from Lucknow, four from Kanpur, three from Prayagraj, two each from Varanasi, Muzaffanagar and Sitapur, and one each from Gautambuddh Nagar, Moradabad, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Basti, Sultanpur, Unnao, Bijnor, Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat.

Of the 5,928 fresh COVID-19 cases, Lucknow reported 1,188, Allahabad 915, Varanasi 711 and Kanpur 306. So far, 6,03,495 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The state now has 27,509 active COVID-19 cases.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC has stopped physical hearing of cases. The senior registrar of the court issued an administrative order in this respect on Tuesday.

The court had deferred regular hearing since April 5 and only urgent matters were being taken up with strict guidelines on entry of lawyers in courtrooms.

But considering the daily COVID-19 situation, the court administration has passed a new order restricting itself to only video conferencing. In the order, the senior registrar said a link would be sent on registered mobile numbers to those lawyers whose urgent cases would be listed on a particular day.

The lawyers would be at liberty to join the video conference from their chamber. In case, any lawyer has difficulty in joining from his chamber, he can use the video conference cabins prepared at the mediation centre in court premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)