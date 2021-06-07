Lucknow, Jun 7 (PTI) Fresh COVID-19 deaths came under 100 in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh taking the total fatalities in the state to 21,333 with 81 fresh deaths, a government spokesman said here on Monday.

The number of new cases also declined to 727 since Sunday taking the total infection tally to 16,99,083, the spokesman said.

Of the 81 fresh deaths, 24 have been reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine in Gorakhpur, seven in Bareilly, five in Prayagraj, four in Meerut, three each in Saharanpur and Mathura, and two each in Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Deoria, Agra and Mau.

Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jaunpur, Hapur, Mainpuri, Amroha, Pratagarh, Balrampur, Jalaun, Ballia and Hamirpur each reported one death, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 727 fresh cases, 53 have been reported from Lucknow, 38 from Kanpur Nagar, 34 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri and 31 from Meerut among others, it said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,860 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of discharged patients so far to 16,62,069.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 15,681 of which 9,286 are in home isolation.

The recovery rate of the state has jumped to 97.8 per cent.

Since Sunday, 2.80 lakh tests were done in the state taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 5.16 crore, the bulletin added.

