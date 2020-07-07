Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 1,346 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) on Tuesday.

Addressing a daily briefing on coronavirus situation in the state, Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 1,346 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 9,514 active cases, 19,627 discharged so far and 827 patients have succumbed to the infection."

"A total of 30,329 samples were tested yesterday. 9,22,049 samples have been tested in the state so far," he added.

Prasad further said that a large number of 'COVID-19 help desks' are being set up in the state at a rapid pace.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that a total of 2,19,935 people have been fined after registering 85,696 FIRs for violation of COVID guidelines.

"So far 61,282 vehicles have been seized and Rs 40,68,70,127 were recovered from the violators," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the amount of penalty may be increased for not wearing a mask in public places.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,19,665 COVID-19 cases including, 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured and 20,160 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)

