India News | UP Reports 20 Coronavirus Deaths, over 500 New Cases

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 05:04 PM IST
India News | UP Reports 20 Coronavirus Deaths, over 500 New Cases

Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 coronavirus deaths and 502 new cases pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 13,118.

The total number of those who have lost their lives due to the virus so far has now gone up to 385, Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

There are 4,858 active cases in the state and 7,875 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate in the state continues to be over 60 per cent.  

On Friday, 14,236 samples were tested in the state and so far a total of 4,39,438 tests have been done, Prasad said.  

Stating that surveillance work was going on, he said ASHA workers have tracked over 15.91 lakh migrant workers till now of which 1,413 were found to be having some coronavirus symptoms and their samples were sent for testing.

Urging people to maintain social distancing, he advised the aged, children, pregnant women or those having comorbidities not to go out unless very important.

He also stressed on seeking medical assistance in the early stages of infection saying delay can lead to complications.  

It has been seen in the recent days that people who do not have any medical condition or are young have had to face complications as they sought medical assistance very late and could not be saved, Prasad said.

The government has made testing and treatment facilities free of cost and all those having any symptom need to use them, Prasad added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

