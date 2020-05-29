India News | UP Reports 218 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): As many as 218 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health.

"In the last 24 hours, 218 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State. There are 2,842 active cases in the State. 4,244 people have been cured/discharged till date," said Prasad during a daily press briefing here.

Also Read | Explosives-Laden Car in Pulwama Belonged to Active Hizbul Mujahideen Militant Hidayatullah Malik: Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus in the country stands at 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71106 recovered/migrated and 4,706 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)