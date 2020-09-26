Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) As many as 4,412 fresh COVID-19 cases took Uttar Pradesh's infection tally to 3,82,835 on Saturday, while 67 more deaths pushed the toll to 5,517.

There are 57,086 active cases in the state, according to officials.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Addresses UNGA 2020, Calls For UN Reforms, Reiterates India’s Pharmaceutical Strength, Condemns Terrorism; Highlights.

A total of 4,412 fresh coronavirus cases were reported. The death toll due to the virus has mounted to 5,517, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of active patients in the state stands at 57,086. Currently, 29,266 patients are under home isolation, he said.

Also Read | MSP Procurement of Kharif Paddy Begins in Punjab and Haryana, Announces Centre.

As many as 3,20,232 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Prasad said, adding that the state's recovery rate has gone up to 83.64 per cent.

On Friday, over 1.56 lakh samples were tested, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state to over 94 lakh, he said.

Stressing that the positivity rate in the state is coming down, the officer said since the past one week, a declining trend has been seen in the number of daily cases.

In a meeting with senior officials earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the declining positivity rate.

He said it is an indication that the state's strategy to contain the infection is showing good results.

He asked officials to continue testing in the same manner and ensure that there is no shortage of manpower or medicines in COVID-19 hospitals.

Adityanath directed the officials to pay special attention to Lucknow, which has reported the maximum number of cases and deaths in the state, and prepare a better model for containing the infection after consulting the district's nodal officer.

Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has set a target of conducting one crore tests by September 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)