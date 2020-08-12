Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,475 new COVID-19 cases, while 54 more people died in the last 24 hours due to the disease.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,36,238 and fatalities at 2,230.

He put the number of fresh cases in the past 24 hours at 4,583.

The state's COVID-19 tally was 1,31,763 on Tuesday.

"So far, 84,661 people have been treated and discharged. There are now 49,347 active COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 21,758 are in home isolation," Prasad said.

Among fresh deaths, maximum seven died in Lucknow, six in Kanpur, five in Gorakhpur, four in Bareilly, a health bulletin said here.

The state capital Lucknow reported maximum 475 fresh cases followed by 306 in Basti, 227 in Prayagraj, 224 in Gorakhpur, it added.

In the state maximum 284 deaths were reported from Kanpur, 168 in Lucknow, 119 in Meerut, 110 in Varanasi besides other cities.

The total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the state is over 34 lakh, of which 97,000 were conducted on Tuesday.

The officer said the COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.8 per cent in August so far.

The five districts where the coronavirus positivity rate is maximum include Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Deoria and Mahrajganj, he said.

