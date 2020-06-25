Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 654 new COVID-19 cases, 533 patients cured/discharged and 15 deaths in last 24.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 6,463, death toll rises to 611 and the number of people discharged so far increases to 13119, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday reached 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 418 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll reaches 14,894. Out of the total number of cases, 1,86,514 are active and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

