Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) Several retired government officials and prominent personalities in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday extended their support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three new agri laws.

In a statement issued here, former IAS officer and secretary to government of India, Vijay Shankar Pandey and former IPS officer S N Singh said a meeting of the retired senior officers and prominent people from various fields was held recently to discuss the farmers' issue.

The group called upon the farmers to continue their ongoing stir demanding that the laws be repealed and also press for ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, the statement said.

The group has also decided to support the Uttar Pradesh Kisan Mazdoor Morcha of Sardar V M Singh and all other farmers organisations which have raised issues concerning the plight of the small and marginal peasants and are agitating at the village level for repeal of the three farm laws and passing a legislation on MSP, the statement said.

Meanwhile, V M Singh thanked the group for their support and said that his agitation against the agri laws has not ended but has taken a different shape.

He said five farmers each will sit on an 'anshan' besides 'langars' will be organised every week in villages with peoples' support to unite all.

