Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 21st 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on Sunday, artists in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj paid tributes to the Indian Army by creating a sand sculpture with message 'Kargil Vijay Diwas; Salute our Army'.

While speaking on the occasion, Prajapati, one of the sand artists said, "Our soldiers risk their lives to save ours and to pay tribute to them and motivate them, we made sand art."

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer Towards 14-Lakh Mark With a Spike of 48,661 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises to 32,063.

"Today, we made sand art on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. With this art, we want to pay tribute to the Indian Army. This was the day when India won the war against Pakistan. It's an occasion and to celebrate it, we made sand art," said Ajay Gupta, another sand artist.

The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Remembers Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Says Their Valour Continues to Inspire Generations: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)