Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded 7,695 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths that raised the infection tally to 17,37,550 and the fatality count to 22,928 in the state, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

A death reach due to the virus was reported from Meerut, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Budaun, the state government statement said.

So far, 16,88,648 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 25,974, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, over 2.22 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, more than 9.46 crore samples have been tested, it added.

