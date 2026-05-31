India News | UP: Silent Protest Held in Noida Demanding Justice in Twisha Sharma Death Case

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): A silent protest was held on Sunday demanding justice in the death of Twisha Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The protest comes after Sharma, a resident of Noida, died in Bhopal on May 12 after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family.

Also Read | Jaipur Weather Forecast Tomorrow: June 1, 2026 – Mild Temps & Chance of Rain.

Twisha Sharma was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, said that they have full faith that the truth will come out.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee Breaks Silence on Alleged Sonarpur Attack, Calls It an 'Assault on Democracy'.

"This case is no longer about Twisha. We are gathered here today to express the unity that we are feeling. So many people have come up to support us. A gathering was organised by the society, and we are here to attend that... We have full faith that the truth will come out," he told ANI.

Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma told ANI, "The protest is a message of unity. A gathering was organised, and everyone remembered Twisha. Everyone is here to pay their respects."

Earlier on May 29, the ashes of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, the victim of the high-profile Bhopal alleged dowry death case, were immersed in the Ganga River in Rishikesh. Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, stated that his daughter had a deep attachment to Rishikesh and to the Ganga River.

The Bhopal District court has sent former judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh to a five-day CBI remand till June 2.

The Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take both accused into custody for five days for further interrogation.

On Friday, CBI sought a five-day remand of Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, from the court and has also requested an extension of five days' remand for the accused Samarth Singh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)