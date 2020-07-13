Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): In a setback to the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh, Assembly Speaker Hridaynarayan Dixit on Monday rejected its plea to disqualify two rebel party's MLAs.

The Congress had moved a petition against the MLAs - Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh - accusing them of anti-party activities.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Team Sachin Pilot Releases Video of Congress MLAs Loyal to Him Camping at Manesar Hotel.

The petition was filed by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra under the anti-defection law.

The plea was rejected due to "lack of evidence", sources said.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,550 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

The two MLAs said it is their victory and accused the party of acting against them "in a malicious manner".

Mishra disagreed with the Speaker's decision. She said the party will take legal opinion in the matter and go to the High Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)