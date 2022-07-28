Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) A special court for MPs/MLAs has rejected discharge application of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his sons seeking clean chit in an evacuee property case.

The court has fixed August 2 for framing of charges against them.

The special additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava passed the order on the plea of Ansari on Wednesday.

Ansari pleaded that he was falsely implicated in the case due to political reasons as he had to depose in a case against BJP supported MLC Brijesh Singh.

Opposing the plea, additional prosecution officer Sonu Singh Rathore said the FIR was lodged by area lekhpal (revenue officer) on August 27, 2020 with Hazratganj police alleging that Mukhtar and his sons got a map sanctioned from the Lucknow Development Authority on the basis of fake documents for the purpose of making construction on an evacuee property situated in posh Jiamau area of the state capital, thereby illegally occupying it.

