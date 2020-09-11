Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh STF on Friday arrested two members of a gang involved in smuggling of illegal fire arms and seized 21 pistols from their possession, police said.

Amresh Singh, kingpin of the gang, and Prince Kumar Singh were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) from Chinhat area, an official release issued by the force said.

Police recovered 21 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore, 42 magazines and fake identity card of police department from the accused, it added.

