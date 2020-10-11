Lucknow, Oct 11 (PTI) The special task force of the UP Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the secretariat and other government departments, a statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested the mastermind of the gang, Devesh Kumar Mishra, and his accomplice Vineet Kumar Mishra from Aurbindo Park located in Indiranagar here, it said in the statement.

Also Read | ‘Blue Flag’ Certification Accorded to 8 Beaches of India; Check Names And Know More About The Coveted Eco-Label.

The accused had come to Indiranagar to meet some people, the statement said.

The STF said fake appointment letters, educational qualification documents of candidates, photographs and two registers were recovered from Devesh and Vineet.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Release Rs 100 Commemorative Coin in Honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.

A case has been registered in this matter at Indira Nagar police station, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)