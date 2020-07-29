New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board created an 'Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation', a 15-member trust for building a mosque and other facilities on the land allotted in Ayodhya by the Uttar Pradesh Government on the Supreme Court's instructions.

In the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Supreme Court had, on November 9 last year, directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Records 540 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 19,419: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

The apex court had further directed the government to allocate an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque to the Sunni Waqf Board.

According to a press release by the Board, "In compliance of the Judgment and order of the Supreme Court of India, in Babri Masjid case, the Government of Uttar Pradesh had allotted 5 Acres of land in village Dhannipur, Ayodhya and the Board had accepted it in February 2020. The Board has created a Trust named, Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, for building the Mosque and other facilities for the benefit of general public."

Also Read | Assam Forest Officials Seize Illegal Consignment of Exotic Animals in Silchar, Rescue Kangaroo, 6 Macaw Parrots, 3 Tortoises.

The Trust will have a maximum of 15 trustees, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board being its founder trustee, while Zufar Ahmad Faruqi will be chief trustee/president.

Adnan Farrukh Shah has been appointed as trustee/vice-president, Ashar Hussain as trustee/secretary, Faez Aftab as trustee/treasurer, Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui as trustee/member, Sheikh Sauduzzaman as trustee/member, Mohammad Rashid as trustee/member and Imran Ahmad as trustee/member.

"The Trust will co-opt the remaining 6 Trustees. The secretary of the Trust will also be its official spokesperson," the Board said.

In February, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board accepted the five acres of land provided for construction of the mosque in Ayodhya.

Apart from this, the Trust will also construct a charitable hospital, public library and a centre showcasing the heritage of Indo-Islamic civilisation which will also serve as a research and study centre for the same, according to a press release by the Board.

The appointment of members to the Trust will be announced following its creation, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)