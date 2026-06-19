India News | UP: Suspected Robber Killed in an Encounter Following a Police Chase in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter with police in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, early Friday morning. The incident occurred after a high-speed pursuit that ended in a confrontation on Bulandshahr Road.

Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh provided details on the operation, noting that the incident began during a routine patrol. Around 12:30 AM, police personnel at a checkpoint on Bulandshahr Road signalled a motorcyclist to stop. The individual, later identified as Shyam, a resident of Surajpur, attempted to evade the police, prompting a chase.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Result 2026 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Merit List.

The suspect veered toward Sadiqpur village in an attempt to escape, but he was eventually boxed in by two separate police teams coordinating the pursuit. According to the SP, when the suspect realised he was cornered, he opened fire on the police officers. The police returned fire in self-defence, leaving the suspect critically injured.Outcome: Shyam was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by medical staff.

"During a police checkpoint on Bulandshahr Road around 12.30 AM, a suspicious motorcyclist attempted to evade the police, leading to a chase. The suspect turned towards Sadiqpur village on Bulandshahr Road, with the police in pursuit... As the suspect felt cornered between two police teams, he attacked the police, who fired in self-defence, critically injuring him... He was declared dead at the hospital"

Also Read | ‘They Do Not Fly to Kill People’: Pilots’ Body Challenges Preliminary Findings in Air India AI-171 Crash, Seeks Judicial Probe.

The Hapur police identified the deceased as a repeat offender with a significant criminal record. He was a prime suspect in a robbery case reported on the 1st of the month and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 for his capture. Authorities also confirmed he was involved in at least one prior robbery case.

"The suspect, Shyam from Surajpur, was wanted for a robbery incident on June 1 and had a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, with a prior robbery case against him", SP Singh added.

The scene of the encounter was cordoned off, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were dispatched to collect evidence. Legal proceedings are currently underway as the police continue their investigation into the encounter and the suspect's criminal activities.

"FSL teams are at the scene, and legal proceedings are underway...", SP Singh added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)