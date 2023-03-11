Gonda (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A suspended sub-registrar of Gonda, wanted in multiple cases of fake land deeds and fake will registrations, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The SIT constituted by the government to probe the allegations of fake land deeds and wills arrested Saurabh Singh from near the Ambedkar crossing area, said Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar.

Also Read | Video: Rat Bites 8-Year-Old Boy At Fast Food Outlet In Hyderabad, Family Files FIR.

Singh is accused of conspiring with the main accused Brijesh Kumar Awasthi to get the deeds registered at the houses of the accused instead of the registration office.

It is also alleged that he registered many fake wills related to other districts here, violating the rules.

Also Read | Assam Gets Its First Transgender-Run Tea Stall at Guwahati Railway Station.

The SP said that Saurabh Singh is a named accused in 22 cases of fake will registrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)