Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday inspected the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister at the Ekana stadium.

A grand stage has been set up with a slogan on its poster 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)' at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony that is scheduled to take place on March 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states and BJP senior leadership is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

According to sources, around 85 thousand people will be attending the grand ceremony in Lucknow.

After inspecting the arrangements, the BJP state president held a meeting with BJP members and state authorities at the stadium.

"Separate duties have been assigned to everyone to ensure smooth and safe completion of oath-taking ceremony," said Praveen Garg, media in-charge of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to ANI.

"Four General Secretaries have been roped in for the preparation, one will be handling VIP guest list, another will be handling VIP seating. Meanwhile, another one will be handling seating in general and the fourth general secretary is looking after the decoration work," he added.

General Secretaries Govind Narayan Shukla, JPS Rathore, Santosh Singh, Amarpal Maurya and Ashwini Tyagi were also present in the stadium with Swatantra Dev Singh.

Singh also held a meeting with city president Mukesh Sharma and other Lucknow BJP leaders and reviewed their preparation for the grand ceremony.

Praveen Garg said to ANI, that during the meeting in the stadium Police Commissioner DK Thakur, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, and Ajay Kumar Dwivedi from Municipal Corporation also briefed the BJP president on the preparations done by their respective departments.

Singh went through the entire plan and blueprint of the grand oath-taking event in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as chief minister for a second term in Lucknow on March 25.

As per sources, the discussion on the Cabinet Ministers is still underway between the senior leadership of the party.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)

