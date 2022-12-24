Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her daughter and making it appear like an act of suicide in Amroha, the police said today.

According to the Hasanpur Kotwali police, the accused identified as Smriti Rani Verma and Anil Kumar killed 16-year-old Khushboo Verma as she was not happy with their conduct.

Also Read | Christmas 2022: Uttarakhand Decked Up As Tourists Head to the Hills During Festive Season; Hotel Bookings Surge.

Circle Officer of Hasanpur, Abhishek Yadav said; "The body of Khushboo Verma was found hanging in the Mohalla Kala Shaheed under Hasanpur Kotwali area of Amroha district on December 21 and her father Sushil Verma had alleged and registered case against his wife Rani and her lover Anil."

Yadav said that her mother tried to mislead people by narrating the incident as suicide but the interrogation of the two accused revealed the truth.

Also Read | Christmas 2022: 178-Year-Old Ancient Gothic Style Emmanuel Church in Uttar Pradesh Prepares for Celebrations.

The deceased used to live with her mother (Smriti Rani Verma) who had parted ways with her husband Sushil Verma years ago and had started living with her lover.

The police presented the matter before the court, which sent both accused to Moradabad jail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)