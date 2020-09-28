Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Three persons died and five sustained injuries in a road accident here in the Jalalpur area of Kannauj, police said on Sunday.

The injured have been referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, Kannauj Police informed.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the state officials to provide them better treatment. (ANI)

