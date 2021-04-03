Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Three men have been detained in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 25-year-old woman in this district, police said on Saturday.

The alleged gang-rape took place on March 22 in a village under Mirzapur police station limits, they said.

Jalalabad Circle Officer (CO) Massa Singh said the woman was abducted by the three men when she had gone to the roof of her house to speak to her husband over the phone.

The CO said the accused, all belonging to the same village as that of the woman, allegedly took turns to rape her. The woman then escaped from there and went to her home, Singh said.

Citing the woman, he said her husband works in Delhi, and when he returned to his home on Holi, she narrated the incident to him. Following this, a case of gang-rape was registered on Friday.

Police detained the three youths on Friday and they are being questioned. The woman has been sent for medical examination, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)