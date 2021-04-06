Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A 42-year-old man died of severe injuries sustained in a roof collapse at a cremation ground three months ago in Muradnagar taking the death toll in the incident to 25, police said on Tuesday.

Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of the shelter at the cremation ground in Muradnagar collapsed on January 3.

Pawan Kumar died on Monday and his funeral was carried out in the evening hours, the police added. After the incident took place, Kumar was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Meerut.

Upon hearing about Kumar's death, infuriated locals gathered outside his house in protest. At the time of his funeral, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and police was deployed at the cremation ground and around the area.

Subdivisional magistrate of Modinagar Aditya Prajapati told PTI that a recommendation has been sent for ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Pawan is survived by his wife Anju, and two sons Kartik (14) and Vicky (4).

