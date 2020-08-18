Balrampur, Aug 18 (PTI) Three members of a family died while two others were seriously injured in an accident involving an SUV and a truck here, police said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police, Dev Ranjan Verma, the family was returning from a marriage party in Bahraich on late Monday night when their car crashed into a stationary truck near Ghalibpur village.

The deceased have been identified as Siraj Ahmed (58), Arshad Hussain (48) and Noorjahan (45) and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the injured were sent to Bahraich for treatment.

