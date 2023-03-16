Lucknow, Mar 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will run a special campaign from April 17-30 to control communicable diseases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave necessary instructions in this regard at a high-level meeting, an official statement issued here said.

Also Read | Gaganyaan: India's Human Space Mission's First Abort Mission With Test Rocket in May 2023, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

He has directed the chief secretary to hold a coordination meeting with officials and take stock of the preparations for the 'Communicable Disease Control Campaign'. The chief minister has also directed them to engage the masses to take the campaign forward.

The campaign is run in three phases every year. This year, its first phase will be from April 17-30 in all 75 districts of the state against infectious diseases such as encephalitis, dengue, chikungunya, malaria and kala-azar, the statement said.

Also Read | Falling stocks in Europe and US stoke banking crisis fears.

Under campaign, attention will be paid to cleanliness and water logging in rural and urban areas.

The statement said activities related to awareness for prevention of diseases will be organised in schools. Besides this, people will be made aware about setting up animal enclosures and pig enclosures away from the population and maintaining cleanliness, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)