Banda (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) The death toll in the collision between a roadways bus and tempo here rose to seven on Friday, as a three-year-old child succumbed to injuries while being treated at a Kanpur hospital, officials said.

Six people had died and three others were seriously injured in the head-on collision between the two vehicles on Thursday evening, police said.

Also Read | GHMC Election Results 2020 Live News Updates: BJP Leads in 88 Seats, TRS in 32 Seats & AIMIM on 17.

The accident took place on Chilla road near Jamalpur village under Dehat Kotwali police station area, they said.

"Shanvi alias Shammi (3) died during treatment in Kanpur on Friday morning. Now the death toll in the incident has reached seven," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

Also Read | Twitter's Threaded Tweets Feature & Beta App 'Twttr' Discontinued: Report.

The deceased were residents of Paprenda village, the ASP said, adding that they have been identified as Mahgaram Tiwari (32), Ramadhin (40), Lal Bahadur Singh (35), Ram Gopal (40), Lasoon (40) and Bindu (25). Shanvi is the daughter of Lal Bahadur.

The ASP said the bus driver has been arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)