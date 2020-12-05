Lucknow, Dec 4 (PTI) A special anti-corruption court here on Friday rejected the bail pleas of two explosive dealers arrested in connection with the death of a businessman.

Special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Gaurav Sharma termed as "very serious" the offences against Brahm Dutt Tiwari and Suresh Soni and said they were not entitled to bail.

The brother of the deceased Indrakant Tripathi, 44, who was a resident of Mahoba, had lodged an FIR in the matter with Kabrai police station in Mahoba on September 11.

The then SHO Kabrai D K Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav are also in judicial custody in the case.

Tripathi, a stone trader, was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8 after he accused the then Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar of corruption. He died at a hospital on September 13.

Tripathi's brother had alleged that Patidar had demanded Rs 6 lakh bribe from the victim and threatened to kill him or frame him in a case if the amount was not paid.

Following the trader's suicide, Patidar was suspended immediately and a vigilance probe was ordered into his wealth. He is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on him. The court has already issued attachment proceedings against Patidar

