Agra, Aug 5 (PTI) A 58-year-old traffic police died here by suicide, police said on Friday.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 611 MO Ayurveda Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here.

According to police at Itmad-ud-daulah police station, the incident took place at 3 or 4 am on Friday.

The deceased was identified as head constable Kuber Singh, a resident of Kalindi Vihar Colony under the limits of Itmad-ud-daulah police station, they said.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Bill Introduced To Include Rajasthani Language in Constitution's 8th Schedule.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary said, "Head constable was working as a crane driver with traffic police. He committed suicide at his home by his licensed weapon. He was also a sugar patient. The reason behind the suicide would be find out after talking with the family members."

The deceased is survived by his son, three daughters and wife.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)