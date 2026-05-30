India News | UP: Two Absconding Fraudsters Arrested in Lucknow for Usurping Ancestral Land Worth Crores

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Mohanlalganj police on Saturday arrested two wanted absconding accused from the Kaisarbagh area for allegedly forging documents to usurp ancestral land worth crores of rupees.

The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

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According to police sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as property dealer Furqan Ahmed Abbasi and Abhishek Yadav. While the prime conspirator behind the land grab had already been arrested and sent to jail, these two suspects had been evading arrest for a long time.

The accused allegedly prepared fake birth and death certificates to lay an illegal claim over the prime ancestral property.

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During the police investigation, the conspiracy was confirmed through the recovery of forged documents and suspicious bank transactions. The market value of the usurped land is estimated to be worth crores of rupees.

Among the arrested, property dealer Furqan Ahmed Abbasi is a history-sheeter who already faces multiple cases of fraud, forgery, and the Gangster Act across various police stations.

Further investigation into the financial transactions and other links of the gang is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)