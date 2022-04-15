Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): After a video showing a shop in Bareilly openly playing 'Pakistan Zindabad' song in loud volume went viral on social media, two persons were booked on Thursday, said the police.

The two people seen in the viral video have been booked on Thursday, for allegedly playing the song at a shop in the Bhuta area of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro Now Available For Online Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

Based on the viral video, the Bareilly police registered a case against the people involved.

"We have registered an FIR against two people who allegedly played songs with Pakistan Zindabad," said Raj Kumar Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions Likely Over Northwest India; Heavy Rainfall Over Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam, Says IMD.

He further added that an investigation into the matter will be initiated soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)