Muzaffarnagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Two children died on Tuesday after they came in contact with an open wire at Bhadoda village under Babri police station in Shamli district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Viney (6) and Vikas (4).

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Nitish Kumar Making False Allegations Against BJP,’ Says Sushil Modi.

According to Shamli Additional SP O P Singh, the incident took place when they came in contact with the wire of a table fan in their house.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Degree College Student Stabbed by Youth in Nalgonda Town, Police Launch Manhunt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)