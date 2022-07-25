Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Two people died in this district on Sunday when a mound of earth collapsed on them while they were digging soil using a machine, police said.

The incident took place when the routine digging of soil was being carried out using a machine in the Billi Markundi area, they said. A mound of earth collapsed on the machine due to which its operator Satyendra (34) and cleaner Ravi Shankar Yadav (22) got trapped and died.

Police also said the bodies were pulled out after the soil was cleared in the evening. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

