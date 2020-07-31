Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [india], July 31 (ANI): Two people died after suffering injuries when a building collapsed during construction work at Sector 11 of Noida on Friday.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries. Three people are stable and are undergoing treatment," Noida Police said.

Earlier informing about the incident, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, the District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar, said, "A portion of a building has collapsed. Five people have been rescued of which two are in critical condition. They have been shifted to hospital."

"Police and NDRF teams are working. The building is being checked to know whether there are others trapped. According to the Noida Authority, the original allotment was in 1979. There are industries here nearby. Since 1994 the industries were functional. A further detailed investigation will be done by the authority," the DM had said.

Alok Singh CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar had said, "The portion of the building collapsed during construction work. The police, fire brigade and ambulance and NDRF arrived at the spot". (ANI)

