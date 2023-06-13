Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Two newly elected Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council members Padmasen Chowdhary and Manvendra Singh of the BJP took oath on Tuesday.

Chowdhary and Singh took oath as members of the House in Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan.

They were administered oath by Chairman of Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh, said Principal Secretary of Legislative Council Rajesh Singh.

BJP's Padmasen Chowdhary and Manvendra Singh had defeated Samajwadi Party candidates in the Legislative Council by-elections in the last week of May.

Manvendra Singh had secured 280 votes and his rival Ramjatan Rajbhar of the Samajwadi Party had got 115 votes.

Chowdhary had bagged 279 votes and his rival Ramkaran of the SP 116 votes, Returning Officer Mohammad Mushid had told PTI.

