Pilibhit (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Firecrackers stored in a two-storey house here exploded Tuesday afternoon, causing great damage to the house with a woman still trapped inside under the debris, police said.

The house located in Jahanabad area of the district belonged to one Azim Beg, who has a firecracker licence, police said.

According to the police, Beg stored the crackers in a godown quite away from the populated area, yet still had a large quantity of them kept in his house.

Police said that the explosion took place at around 3.00 pm, and locals helped two of Beg's daughters come out safely.

One daughter was still trapped in the debris, they said, adding that police and fire brigade are carrying out rescue work.

