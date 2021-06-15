Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) With 57 COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the statewide toll rose to 21,914 while the total cases in the state touched 17,03,207 with as many as 340 fresh COVID-19 cases, a health bulletin stated.

Of the 57 new deaths, 10 were reported from Lucknow, seven from Bareilly, four each from Jhansi and Ayodhya, three each from Meerut, Varanasi, Amroha, two each from Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Hathras, one each from Ghaziabad, Kushinagar, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Deoria, Barabanki, Unnao, Bijnor, Balrampur, Hapur, Chandauli, Farrukhabad and Hamirpur, the health department bulletin said.

Of the 340 fresh cases, 26 have been reported from Varanasi, 19 each from Lucknow and Meerut, 18 from Ghaziabad, 15 from Gautam Budhnagar, 14 from Kanpur Nagar among others, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,104 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total recoveries to 16,74,072.

The recovery rate in the state has now come to 98.3 per cent. The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 7,221, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.57 lakh samples have been tested in the state while over 5.38 crore samples have been tested in the state till date, it said.

