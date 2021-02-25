Budaun (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) The wife of a clerk posted at the office of the basic education officer here has accused the Basic Shiksha Adhikaari of indulging in "indecent activities" and using casteist words against her, officials said on Thursday.

The Budaun district magistrate also said that the woman has levelled serious allegations, and hence the matter has been handed over to Chief Development Officer Nisha Anand for a probe.

Police sources said the woman, who is the wife of a junior clerk in the BSA office, gave a police complaint alleging that the BSA on Wednesday evening had indulged in "indecent activity" with her and used casteist words.

The education official is set to retire on February 28, and two days ago had ordered the transfer of the clerk.

The official said there was a laxity towards discharging of duty by the clerk, following which he was transferred. The woman was trying to build pressure and had visited the office along with some women leaders and teachers, and misbehaved with him.

District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said a large number of people were present in the office when the incident took place, but no one has complained about any incident with the woman.

