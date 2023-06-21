Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman several times over the last four years on the pretext of marriage, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bajpai said a 22-year-old woman from a village in Puwayan was in a relationship with one Mohsin, a native of the same village.

It is alleged that Mohsin had promised to marry the woman and raped her several times over the last four years, the officer said.

According to Bajpai, the woman alleged that Mohsin turned hostile when she pressured him to marry her.

After registering a case, the accused was arrested, Bajpai said, adding that the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

