Farrukhabad, June 24: A woman and her minor daughter were killed after the roof of a bus stop collapsed on them after being hit by an ambulance here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the Amritpur area in the afternoon. The victims have been identified as Ruby (35) and two-and-half-year-old daughter Khushbu.

According to police, Ruby, along with Khushbu and her younger sister Sarita (20) had come to the local market and were waiting at a bus stop near Hanuman Shiv temple. It was during the same time, a speeding ambulance hit the bus stop and its roof fell on the trio, killing Ruby and Khushbu on the spot, police said.

Sarita was sent to a nearby hospital, they said. The ambulance fled from the spot, police said, adding that action will be initiated against the driver after getting a complaint.

