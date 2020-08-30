Bhadohi (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) An elderly woman and her daughter lost their lives in Aurai area here on Sunday, when the motorcycle on which they were travelling got run over by a speeding truck, police said.

SHO of Aurai police station Ramji Yadav said the deceased Suresh was travelling on the motorcycle with his mother Suraj Devi (60) and sister Gayatri Devi (27) riding pillion, when they were run over by a speeding truck near Leeladharpur village.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Govt Should Not Be Running Airports and Airlines; Hopeful of Privatising Air India in 2020'.

Suraj Devi and Gayatri Devi died on the spot, while Suresh was critically injured and has been hospitalised, the SHO added.

The truck has been seized and its driver arrested, he said. The bodies of the two women have been sent for a post-mortem, Yadav further said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Govt in New Video Series Promo, Says Demonetisation, Wrong GST & Lockdown Destroyed Unorganised Economy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)