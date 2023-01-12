Hamirpur (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters were charred to death after a fire broke out at their house here on Thursday due to a short circuit in a room heater, police said.

The incident happened in Jalla village under Kurara police station limits at around 3.30 am, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Anita (28), Mohini (6) and Rohini (3), police said

The trio was sleeping with the heater on, they said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

